UPDATE 1-UPS air maintenance workers vote 98 percent to authorize strike

(Adds UPS comment, stock price)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Nov 14 Air maintenance workers at
United Parcel Service Inc have voted overwhelmingly to
authorize a strike against the world's largest package delivery
company as contract talks remained deadlocked over health-care
benefits, the workers' union said on Monday.
Teamsters Local 2727 said 98 percent of those who took part
in a mail-in ballot voted to authorize strike action. Eighty
percent of the local's 1,200 members participated in the ballot.
Contract talks have been ongoing for three years. If they
remain deadlocked Monday, union representatives say they will
begin the process that could lead to a strike within 60 days.
The main sticking point has been healthcare benefits. The
Teamsters say UPS is demanding major concessions, including a
massive spike in retiree contributions for health-care costs.
"UPS wants huge concessions and our members are not willing
to take them," Local 2727 President Tim Boyle said. "We're not
asking for anything we don't already have and this demonstrates
our members are willing to strike."
The air maintenance staff work at hubs around the United
States, with more than one-third in Louisville, Kentucky, which
is UPS' main hub.
"UPS continues to negotiate in good faith for a contract
that is good for our employees, our customers and our company,"
a UPS spokesman said. "We are confident talks will be completed
successfully."
The company said it was also hopeful that contract talks can
be concluded "without any disruption" to customers.
A strike could ground UPS' airplanes, affecting packages
shipped by air. While it would not halt all deliveries, it would
be a major disruption.
The air maintenance workers are governed by the U.S. Railway
Labor Act, which only permits strikes after negotiations and
mediation have failed.
If talks remain deadlocked Monday, the Teamsters say they
will ask the federal mediator overseeing negotiations to release
the union from the bargaining table. If there is no resolution
after a 30-day cooling-off period, a board appointed by the
president would have to rule on a strike, which would take up to
30 days.
A strike would be highly unlikely during UPS' crucial
holiday peak season this year. But it could go before the
presidential board before President Barack Obama leaves office
in January.
Kevin Gawlik, an air mechanic for 20 years who works at a
UPS air hub in Rockford, Illinois, voted to strike. He said the
work is tough and can result in health problems, including
hearing loss from working around jet engines.
"That's why I'm willing to walk out and strike to keep my
benefits," Gawlik, 49, said.
In trading on the New York Stock Exchange, UPS shares were
down 0.3 percent at $113.94.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)