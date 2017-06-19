UPS announces peak surcharges in the U.S. for holiday season

June 19 United Parcel Service Inc said
on Monday one or more peak surcharges will apply on packages
shipped in the United States in addition to all other applicable
charges, in selected weeks in the upcoming holiday season in
November and December.
The surcharges will be applied to residential packages,
large packages with combined length and girth of over 130
inches, and to packages weighing more than 150 pounds, the
company said.
UPS's average daily volume exceeded 30 million packages on
certain shipping days in the 2016 holiday season. In contrast,
the company ships more than 19 million packages on an average
non-peak day.
