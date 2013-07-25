版本:
CORRECTED-United Express flight lands at Newark after smoke detected

(Corrects first paragraph to show flight was headed to Pittsburgh, not coming from there)

July 25 United Express flight 4890 to Pittsburgh was reportedly made to land at Newark Liberty International Airport when smoke was detected on board.

United Continental was not immediately able to confirm the report.

Flight monitoring website flightaware.com said the aircraft had landed, and that all other inbound flights at Newark were being held at their origins for now.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago)
