UPDATE 3-Tenet in deal to create largest outpatient surgery provider

March 23 Tenet Healthcare Corp on Monday
said it would become the largest U.S. provider of outpatient
surgery services through a joint venture with United Surgical
Partners International and expects to fully own the company
within five years.
More medical procedures are being performed on an outpatient
basis as technology improves, thus lowering costs by allowing
patients to go home sooner.
Tenet's shares rose 5.4 percent to $52.32 in midday trading,
as investors applauded the move into an area of healthcare that
is seeing faster growth and higher margins.
Tenet, the third-largest U.S. hospital operator, said it
will pay $425 million to private equity firm Welsh, Carson,
Anderson & Stowe and other USPI shareholders and assume $1.5
billion of USPI's debt for a 50.1 percent stake in the venture.
The company will have 244 ambulatory surgery centers, 16
short-stay surgical hospitals and 20 imaging centers in 29
states.
Tenet's move comes as more Americans obtain health insurance
under the Affordable Care Act through government-run
marketplaces and an expansion of the Medicaid program for the
poor. As healthcare providers gain more insured
patients, federal subsidies to hospitals are being scaled back.
"The purchase of USPI, which is a quality ambulatory surgery
center asset, gives them a good growth driver to offset the
pressures of backloaded reimbursement cuts with Obamacare," said
Leerink Partners analyst Ana Gupte.
Ambulatory, or outpatient, surgery allows patients to return
home on the same day a procedure is performed.
Other large hospital operators are likely to follow suit and
look to expand in the faster-growth outpatient sector, Gupte
said.
Tenet rival HCA Holdings Inc, the country's largest
hospital chain, currently operates 113 freestanding surgery
centers.
United Surgical's competitors include Amsurg Corp
and Surgical Care Affiliates Inc.
United Surgical was not initially looking for a buyer, said
Tenet Chief Executive Trevor Fetter.
"It wasn't for sale. This is a way for us to create a
structure where ultimately we have the ability to own the whole
company but we don't need to do that from the beginning," Fetter
said in an interview.
The joint venture with United Surgical also allows Tenet to
pay down debt over time.
"You should expect to see the joint venture structure more
often in the healthcare business," Fetter said.
Tenet also will buy Aspen Healthcare from Welsh Carson for
about $215 million in cash to enter the UK short-stay surgery
market.
Tenet said it plans to raise $2.2 billion in debt to fund
the two transactions, which are expected to close by the third
quarter. It expects the deal to be neutral to its earnings this
year and add to profit in 2016.
