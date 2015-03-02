版本:
Sikorsky says in talks with US Army about Black Hawk maintenance

WASHINGTON, March 2 United Technologies Corp's Sikorsky Aircraft on Monday said it was in discussions with the U.S. Army about servicing its UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters under a performance-based logistics agreement, and could reach a contract deal in 2016.

Sikorsky said it was still working out details, but any deal with the Army would likely include more government-handed depot maintenance than the $2 billion deal that Sikorsky and Lockheed Martin Corp were awarded Friday by the U.S. Navy for servicing its MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopters.

"We're very close at this point to getting something in place on the Black Hawk," George Mitchell, vice president of aircraft and support for Sikorsky Aircraft's Defense Systems and Services division, told reporters on a conference call.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)
