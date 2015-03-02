Sikorsky says in talks with US Army about Black Hawk maintenance

WASHINGTON, March 2 United Technologies Corp's
Sikorsky Aircraft on Monday said it was in discussions
with the U.S. Army about servicing its UH-60 Black Hawk
helicopters under a performance-based logistics agreement, and
could reach a contract deal in 2016.
Sikorsky said it was still working out details, but any deal
with the Army would likely include more government-handed depot
maintenance than the $2 billion deal that Sikorsky and Lockheed
Martin Corp were awarded Friday by the U.S. Navy for
servicing its MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopters.
"We're very close at this point to getting something in
place on the Black Hawk," George Mitchell, vice president of
aircraft and support for Sikorsky Aircraft's Defense Systems and
Services division, told reporters on a conference call.
