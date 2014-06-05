UPDATE 2-UTC sees no big impact from Bombardier engine-test failure

(Adds comments from analyst and Bombardier, stock prices)
By Lewis Krauskopf and Solarina Ho
June 5 The failure of a Pratt & Whitney jet
engine during testing on a new Bombardier Inc plane
last week is unlikely to have a significant impact on
Bombardier's testing schedule, an executive at Pratt parent
United Technologies Corp said on Thursday.
"We're working now with Bombardier on a plan to resume
testing here in the next few weeks," United Tech Chief Financial
Officer Greg Hayes told an investor conference.
The engine failure had raised concern about potential
further delays for Bombardier's new CSeries jet, which is
already 18 to 24 months behind schedule. Hayes' comments
confirmed cautious optimism in the industry and on Wall Street
that the fallout from the May 29 incident would be limited.
A problem with Pratt's engine that involved its signature
gearing system, known as the Geared Turbofan, could have broader
repercussions, since the engine is offered on Airbus's
A320neo narrow-body plane and other new regional jets. Earlier
on Thursday, Pratt announced it had delivered its first GTF
engine to Mitsubishi Aircraft for its MRJ90 regional jet.
But a preliminary analysis showed the engine problem during
stationary testing on the Bombardier CSeries jet did not relate
to the engine's gearing system, Hayes said. He added that the
company has confidence in the engine's architecture.
"We think it was something much more simple than that,"
Hayes said, though he noted the investigation was still ongoing.
"We believe we have an understanding of what occurred and if
we're correct, we think it can be rapidly fixed," he added.
Hayes said he was confident United Tech would not face any
significant financial exposure as a result of the incident.
"If all of this comes true, then I would expect that this
issue will not measurably impact their testing schedule or their
delivery schedule," said David Tyerman, a Toronto-based analyst
at Canaccord Genuity. "It would be removing an uncertainty
related to the program, which is important."
The failure occurred last Thursday during stationary
maintenance testing of the CSeries, which Montreal-based
Bombardier has spent billions developing in an effort to compete
in the narrow-body jet market with Boeing Co and Airbus.
A Bombardier spokesman said the United Tech comments were a
"positive sign," but reiterated that the airplane maker was
still expecting to release an update in the coming days.
Tyerman said demand for the CSeries remained a key
uncertainty, and noted that the planemaker has not had orders
from "brand-name customers" since Lufthansa and Korean Air.
Pratt itself is banking on the new GTF engine, which offers
better fuel efficiency than older models, to provide somewhat of
a comeback for the engine maker's commercial jet engine
business.
Bombardier shares were down 0.5 percent at C$3.68 late on
Thursday morning. United Tech shares were up 0.4 percent
at$117.58.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; additional reporting
by Solarina Ho in Toronto; Editing by Alwyn Scott, Lisa Von Ahn
and Peter Galloway)