Pratt & Whitney Canada says to spend over C$1 billion on R&D

TORONTO Dec 8 United Technologies Corp
unit Pratt & Whitney Canada said on Monday it will invest more
than C$1 billion ($874 million) over 4-1/2 years to develop new
high-performance plane engines.
The company said the C$1 billion in research and development
spending includes C$300 million from Canada's federal
government, which is repayable.
It announced the plans during parallel events at its
facilities near Montreal and Toronto. Some 1,400 people work in
engineering for the company in the Canadian provinces of Ontario
and Quebec.
Reuters reported on Friday that Pratt & Whitney Canada was
set to announce a new government investment.
($1 = $1.14 Canadian)
