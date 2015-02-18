版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 19日 星期四 01:03 BJT

United Tech CEO says seeks international deal to use "trapped cash"

Feb 18 United Technologies Corp's chief executive said on Wednesday that he would "love to do" an international deal to use the company's "trapped cash" overseas, as the U.S. conglomerate focuses on exploring larger acquisition opportunities.

United Tech CEO Greg Hayes, who spoke at an investor conference, has been open about wanting to seek out acquisitions. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)
