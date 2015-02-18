版本:
UPDATE 1-United Tech CEO eyes acquisitions internationally, at least $5 bln

(Adds CEO comments)

By Lewis Krauskopf

Feb 18 United Technologies Corp's chief executive officer said on Wednesday that he was interested in international deals that would use the company's "trapped cash" overseas, as the U.S. conglomerate focuses on exploring acquisition opportunities of at least $5 billion.

Speaking at an investor conference, United Tech CEO Greg Hayes said: "You'd love to do an M&A deal internationally to take advantage of all that trapped cash that's over there. That's not to say we wouldn't do a U.S. deal."

Hayes, whose company manufactures Pratt & Whitney jet engines and Otis elevators, has been open about wanting to seek out larger acquisitions.

"We are focused right now on larger-scale M&A," Hayes said at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference. "When I say larger scale, that would be in the $5 billion-plus range.

"As far as how big could you do, I think we could go out and borrow a lot," he added.

Until deal opportunities arise, however, the company will buy back its stock, Hayes said. United Tech last month said it expected to repurchase $3 billion of its shares this year.

But, Hayes said, "we're not going to go do a big share buyback ... that is going to put our credit rating at risk." (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
