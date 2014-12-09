United Tech names new CFO after recent CEO change

UPDATE 2-Genel's chairman and co-founder Hayward to step down in June
* Former BP CEO to be replaced by Shell veteran Stephen Whyte
Dec 9 United Technologies Corp is bringing back a company veteran to be the U.S. conglomerate's finance chief, the company's first major personnel move since former CFO Greg Hayes became chief executive last month.
Akhil Johri will become United Tech's CFO starting Jan. 1, returning from Pall Corp, where he had also been CFO. Before joining Pall in May 2013, Johri has spent 26 years at United Tech, including as CFO of the UTC Propulsion & Aerospace Systems business. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by W Simon)
* Former BP CEO to be replaced by Shell veteran Stephen Whyte
April 24 Home Capital Group Inc said founder and former CEO Gerald Soloway, who has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading statements" to investors, will step down from the board once a replacement is found.
* Mustang Bio announces appointment of Manuel Litchman as president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: