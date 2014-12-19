UPDATE 1-Pratt & Whitney says engine for Airbus jet wins certification

(Adds details, background)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Dec 19 Pratt & Whitney said on Friday its engine
for Airbus' A320neo family of narrowbody airplanes has
won certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The certification marks a key milestone for the engine and
the A320neo, which is scheduled to enter into service in the
2015 fourth quarter. Pratt's engine powered the A320neo when it
took its maiden test flight in September. Pratt is a unit of
United Technologies Corp.
The Airbus jet is viewed as the most critical commercial
platform for Pratt's new geared turbofan engine that is designed
to be more fuel efficient than older models.
Airbus has tallied more than 3,300 orders for the A320neo
family of jets as of November, according to the company's
website.
Pratt said with enhancements, its engine is expected to help
deliver 20 percent fuel-burn savings per seat for the A320neo by
2020.
The A320neo engine family also offers airline customers an
engine from CFM, a joint venture between General Electric
and Safran, creating a heated competition between the
engine makers.
Pratt's GTF, which is revitalizing the engine-maker's
commercial engine business, is now certified on two aircraft
programs, including Bombardier's CSeries jet.
The certification also marks a victory for Pratt after the
version of the engine used in the Bombardier plane suffered a
failure during ground testing in May. Test flights for the
CSeries were suspended, but they resumed in September.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Richard Chang)