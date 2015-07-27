United Tech top building systems executive to depart

| July 27
July 27 The executive in charge of United
Technologies Corp's building systems business, Geraud
Darnis, is leaving the company in the latest management change
at the U.S. conglomerate.
As president of UTC Building & Industrial Systems, Darnis
has been overseeing divisions that accounted for just less than
half of the company's $65 billion in revenue last year. The
divisions include Otis elevators and Carrier climate control
systems.
Darnis, a 32-year United Tech veteran, will retire in
January, the company said in announcing his departure on Monday.
The news came less than a week after United Tech cut its 2015
profit outlook for the third time this year, in part because of
weaker expected results at Otis, sending its shares down 7
percent.
Darnis's departure is the latest executive change under
United Tech Chief Executive Greg Hayes, who was promoted from
finance chief in November. Alain Bellemare, who held a similar
role to Darnis overseeing United Tech's aerospace divisions,
left the company at the start of the year and is now CEO of
Montreal-based Bombardier Inc.
In a statement, Hayes said he would work with Darnis over
the next few months "to ensure a smooth and successful
transition of the leadership responsibilities for UTC
Building & Industrial Systems".
Darnis became head of building systems after United Tech
combined Otis and its UTC Climate, Controls and Security unit
into one business in September 2013. Otis and UTC Climate are
seeking to capitalize on growth in cities in emerging markets,
but have been hurt by concerns over China's slowing economy.
United Tech shares were down 0.1 percent at $99.20 on Monday
morning.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Peter
Galloway)