UPDATE 2-Pratt & Whitney signs deal with Pentagon for next F-35 engines

By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Oct 14 The Pentagon on Tuesday said
it had finalized a contract with Pratt & Whitney, a unit of
United Technologies Corp, for a seventh batch of F135
engines for the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jet,
and the company had agreed to pay to fix an engine issue that
grounded the F-35 fleet this summer.
The U.S. Defense Department said its new $592 million
contract with Pratt would cover 36 engines, adding to an earlier
advanced procurement contract worth $88 million. The company
also won a maintenance contract worth $263 million in December.
Pratt and the Pentagon said they expected to finalize a
follow-on contract for an eighth batch of 48 engines in "the
near future."
Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, the Pentagon's
F-35 program manager, had expected to reach a deal on the engine
contracts earlier this summer, but the talks were delayed after
the engine on an Air Force F-35 failed during takeoff from a
Florida air base on June 23.
The incident led to the grounding of the entire F-35 fleet
for several weeks and prevented the jets from making their
international debut at two UK air shows.
Bogdan praised Pratt's work to drive down the cost of the
powerful F135 engine, and said the average price of both the
conventional Air Force model and a short takeoff version built
for the Marine Corps was 4.5 percent lower than in the last one.
A similar price reduction was expected in the contract for
the eighth batch of engines, according to the joint statement
issued by the Pentagon and the company.
"We continue to be laser-focused on reducing costs and
meeting our delivery schedule commitments," said Chris Flynn,
vice president, Pratt & Whitney F135/F119 engine programs.
As a precursor to the contract, the statement said a joint
team investigating the engine failure had met and agreed on the
cause of the engine failure: that prolonged rubbing of certain
material in a part of the engine had led to small cracks which
eventually caused the third stage fan rotor to break apart.
The statement said Pratt and the F-35 program office were
executing a plan to modify the current operational and test
jets, and implement a long-term solution for future jets.
As part of the contract for the seventh batch of jets, Pratt
agreed to cover the cost of corrective actions for previously
delivered engines and modules to fix the engine issue.
No details were provided on the exact nature of the fix
adopted, or its cost, but officials have said they did not
expect the engine modifications to be very expensive.
Pentagon officials are negotiating a separate contract with
Lockheed that is worth about $4 billion for an eighth batch of
the most advanced U.S. warplanes. Lockheed and government
officials had told Reuters last month that they expected to
reach agreement on that contract within days or weeks.
