UPDATE 1-United Tech unlikely to grow earnings by 10 pct in 2016, CEO says

(Adds CEO comments from conference)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Sept 17 United Technologies Corp is
unlikely to hit its traditional target of growing earnings by at
least 10 percent in 2016, as it confronts challenges to its jet
engine and China businesses, the U.S. conglomerate's chief
executive officer said on Thursday.
"That's always the goal for UTC - double-digit earnings
growth forever," CEO Greg Hayes told a Morgan Stanley investor
conference. "As I stand here today, I don't see it for next
year."
The comments seem to fall in line with Wall Street's general
thinking: Analysts on average have been expecting UTC to
increase earnings per share by 9.3 percent next year, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
United Tech shares were up 0.2 percent at $94.09 in
afternoon trading. They have fallen some 18 percent this year,
as the company has cut its 2015 profit forecast three times.
The company has dimmed its expectations for its Otis
elevators division, including for new equipment sales in China,
a big market for the unit. Concerns over the health of the
world's second-biggest economy has rattled investors in a wide
range of industrial companies exposed to it.
Hayes said United Technologies' China business, which
represents 6 percent of UTC's overall revenue, could fall 10
percent next year.
UTC's Pratt & Whitney division is increasing production of a
new commercial jet engine that is set to propel revenue for many
years.
But in the near term, the launch of the engine will pressure
UTC's profit, Hayes said. Jet engines tend to suffer from high
initial sales costs and inevitable lag in the most lucrative
piece of the business: repairs and overhaul.
Hayes has said for months he was interested in striking a
major acquisition, but on Thursday he said he did not foresee
any big deals "right now."
Instead, he said the company is poised to use cash to buy
back more shares. UTC has already repurchased $4 billion in
shares this year, including $1 billion in recent weeks after the
stock swooned following the most recent quarterly earnings
report.
"There is no better big deal than to buy my own stock,"
Hayes said.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Christian Plumb)