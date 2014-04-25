版本:
U.S. regulator probes United Tech's jet engine sales in China

April 25 United Technologies Corp said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had launched an investigation regarding sales of the company's jet engines in China by a non-employee sales representative.

United Tech, which also makes elevators and climate control systems, said the regulator issued a subpoena seeking documents related to disclosures of sales of its Pratt & Whitney engines and International Aero Engines.

The SEC probe follows United Tech's internal investigation into the matter, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday. (r.reuters.com/rav78v) (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
