CORRECTED-Robert Leduc returns to United Tech as Sikorsky president

(Corrects name in paragraph seven to Mike Dumais from Mike Dumai)

April 2 United Technologies Corp said it brought back Robert Leduc to be president of its Sikorsky helicopter unit, which the company is planning to spin off.

The stock rose 1.3 percent in morning trading and was the top gainer on the Dow Jones industrial average.

Leduc had retired from United Tech, which makes parts for Boeing Co and Airbus, in 2014 after a 35-year stint at the company.

The appointment, effective immediately, comes less than a month after United Tech said it would explore spinning off Sikorsky, best known for its Black Hawk military helicopters.

Leduc has held leadership positions at Pratt & Whitney, Hamilton Sundstrand and UTC Aerospace Systems and "ensured the successful entry-into-service of some of UTC's biggest programs, including the Boeing 787 program", CEO Greg Hayes said.

Leduc succeeds Mick Maurer, who will move to the newly created position of senior vice president, strategic projects, United Tech said in a statement on Thursday.

Maurer will work with senior vice president, Mike Dumais, on the strategic alternatives review for Sikorsky, the company said.

Hayes, who took over as CEO in November, had said Sikorsky "probably didn't fit into the UTC portfolio". Sikorsky contributed $7.5 billion of United Tech's $65 billion in sales last year.

United Tech's shares were up 1.3 percent at $117.37 in morning trading, adding to their 2 percent gains this year. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)