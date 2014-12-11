版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 12日 星期五 06:16 BJT

United Technologies 2015 profit forecast misses estimate

Dec 11 United Technologies Corp forecast profit and revenue for 2015 to be below market estimates, as it expects sales at its Pratt & Whitney military and commercial original equipment business to be down by a low single digit percentage.

Shares of company, known for Otis elevators, fell 3 percent in extended trading.

United Technologies, which also makes Pratt & Whitney jet engines, said it expected 2015 earnings of $7-$7.20 per share on revenue of $66 billion-$67 billion. (bit.ly/1DiH0CV)

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $7.27 per share on revenue of $67.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

The company also forecast sales at its military business is expected to rise by 5-7 percent, and sales at its commercial business to rise by 3-5 percent. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York and Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐