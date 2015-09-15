Pratt prepping for big production increase on F-35 jet engines

| NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept 14
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept 14 Pratt & Whitney, a
unit of United Technologies Corp, on Monday said it is
working closely with suppliers to prepare for a large ramp-up in
production in coming years of the F135 engine that powers the
Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jet.
Bennett Croswell, who heads Pratt's military engines
division, said the company was seeking to ensure it had at least
two suppliers for every major component, and was also carrying
out production readiness reviews of key suppliers, and the
companies that build parts for them.
"Capacity is good, but we have to make sure we get the
quality right as well," Croswell told Reuters at the annual Air
Force Association conference. "We're ready for the ramp."
The Air Force general who runs the $391 billion F-35 program
for the Pentagon said last week that production of the stealth
supersonic fighter jet is accelerating rapidly, but the steep
ramp-up could stress suppliers.
Production of the jets is slated to rise from 40 planes a
year to more than 120 a year over the next three years.
Croswell said the company was in negotiations with the
Pentagon about 160 engines in the next two low-rate production
contracts, and agreement should be reached before year-end.
He said the ninth batch would include 60 engines, rising to
100 in the tenth batch, with the increase enabling further cost
reductions. "It will be a good thing from a cost perspective."
Pratt has already delivered 240 engines, he said, noting the
company was meeting cost reduction commitments set in 2009 and a
90-percent reliability target was five years ahead of schedule.
Pratt is encouraging U.S. officials to consider engine
upgrades that would draw on the company's work on two separate
engine improvement programs run by the U.S. Navy and the Air
Force, and could improve the engine's fuel economy by 7 percent.
Croswell said the upgrades could be installed on the engines
when they come in for major maintenance every eight to 10 years.
Pratt also plans to submit a bid in coming days for a
separate $1 billion Air Force program aimed at developing a
next-generation jet engine with 25 percent greater fuel economy
and 10 percent more thrust.
The new "adaptive" engine program aims to develop an engine
that can be configured to optimize the jets to fly fast or cover
long distances. General Electric Co is also participating
in the program.
