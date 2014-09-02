Jet-engine maker Pratt & Whitney accuses titanium supplier of fraud

| Sept 2
Sept 2 United Technologies Corp unit
Pratt & Whitney has sued a titanium supplier for fraud, after
questions over the material led Pratt to briefly suspend
delivery of its engine for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.
Pratt said that A&P Alloys Inc, in West Bridgewater,
Massachusetts, "intentionally submitted certifications falsely
representing the pedigree and quality of its material,"
according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in
Massachusetts on Friday.
In the lawsuit, Pratt accuses A&P of fraud and breach of
contract. An attorney for A&P Alloys said the company had not
yet been served with the complaint.
Last Friday, Pratt confirmed it had briefly suspended
delivery of the strike fighter engine after it discovered
conflicting documentation in late May that raised questions
about the origin of the titanium.
Representatives of Pratt and the F-35 program office both
said last week the material did not pose a risk to flight
safety.
In the lawsuit, Pratt said one of its parts suppliers, Lewis
Machine LLC, ordered metal stock from A&P Alloys.
Pratt is suing for damages and attorneys fees arising from
fraudulent misrepresentations about the metals and attempts to
impede Pratt's efforts to uncover the alleged misconduct,
according to the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, A&P's owner denied representatives
from Pratt and Lewis access to A&P's headquarters when they were
seeking documents and refused to turn over requested records.
Pratt put its costs at more than $1 million thus far, the
lawsuit said.
Pratt said last week it had reported its concerns at the
time to the U.S. Pentagon's Defense Criminal Investigation
Services unit, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations
and the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The joint strike fighter is the Pentagon's costliest weapons
program. Engine deliveries for the F-35 program have been
suspended since a separate June 23 incident, in which the engine
on an Air Force training jet broke apart and caught fire just
before takeoff from Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Bernard Orr)