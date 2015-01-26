UPDATE 2-United Tech cuts 2015 forecasts on currency worries

(Adds CEO, CFO comments)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Jan 26 United Technologies Corp on
Monday cut its full-year outlook because of the negative impact
of a stronger dollar even as the U.S. conglomerate reported
higher quarterly earnings on a rise in profit at its aerospace
businesses.
United Tech, which derives some 62 percent of sales from
outside the United States, is hurt by the strengthening dollar
once those sales are translated back into the U.S. currency. In
an interview, Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes said that, to
offset some of the currency impact, the company would cut costs
and raise its planned share buyback for the year from $2 billion
to $3 billion.
"We need to be leaner at the corporate office, leaner at our
overhead structures to help offset some of this currency risk,"
Hayes told Reuters.
Shares of the diversified manufacturer of Pratt & Whitney
jet engines and Otis elevators fell 2.3 percent in after-hours
trading.
The company said it now expected 2015 earnings in a range of
$6.85 to $7.05 per share, down from its prior range of $7.00 to
$7.20, which it first gave in December.
It forecast 2015 sales in a range of $65 billion to $66
billion. In December, it projected $66 billion to $67 billion in
sales for this year.
Analysts have been looking for earnings of $7.19 per share
on sales of $67.02 billion.
Executives said the changes did not reflect any difference
in its fundamental outlook, and backed the company's forecast
for 3 percent to 5 percent in organic sales growth for the year.
"Nothing has changed fundamentally about the way we view the
world in terms of operations," Chief Financial Officer Akhil
Johri said in an interview.
United Technologies said fourth-quarter net income rose 0.7
percent to $1.47 billion from the same period a year ago.
Earnings of $1.62 per share matched the average estimate of
analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 1.4 percent to $17 billion. Analysts were
looking for $17.13 billion.
Previously United Tech's finance chief, Hayes replaced
former CEO Louis Chenevert in November. The company said then
that Chenevert had retired in a move that stunned Wall Street.
Hayes has shaken up his management, particularly on the
aerospace side. On Monday, he said those moves were "really just
to streamline the overhead function."
