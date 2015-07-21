UPDATE 2-United Tech cuts outlook on aerospace, elevator pressures

(Adds CEO comments)
By Lewis Krauskopf
July 21 United Technologies Corp, which
agreed on Monday to sell its Sikorsky helicopter business, cut
its full-year profit outlook on Tuesday as it warned of
pressures in its aerospace systems and Otis elevators
businesses.
United Tech, whose shares fell 4.1 percent after the company
also reported second-quarter results, on Monday said it would
sell its Sikorsky helicopter unit to Lockheed Martin Inc
for $9 billion, after saying in June it planned to exit the
business following a strategic review.
Excluding Sikorsky, United Tech now expects earnings from
continuing operations in a range of $6.15 to $6.30 per share
this year, down from the prior range of $6.35 to $6.55 per
share.
The company said the commercial aftermarket for its UTC
Aerospace Systems business will be "significantly below"
expectations.
United Tech has been hurt as airlines have provisioned fewer
replacement parts than expected for new aircraft for their
maintenance stations, Chief Executive Greg Hayes said in an
interview.
The company, which already twice this year had trimmed its
2015 outlook, also cited struggles for its Otis elevators
business in Europe and China.
"It's a big take down and nobody is happy about it," Hayes
said in an interview. "I thought we had to just be realistic in
terms of the second half."
With the fate of Sikorsky settled, Hayes said the company
was ready to turn its focus to acquisitions, and was "looking at
everything from $500 million to $5 billion."
"We're done shrinking UTC with the completion of this
divestiture," Hayes said.
The U.S conglomerate said that second-quarter net income
fell to $1.54 billion, or $1.73 per share, from $1.68 billion,
or $1.84 per share, a year ago.
Analysts were looking for $1.71 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 5 percent to $16.33 billion, hurt by the impact
of the strong dollar on foreign sales. On an organic basis,
revenue rose by 3 percent.
Through Monday, the company's shares had fallen about 4
percent so far this year against a 3.4 percent rise for the S&P
500 index.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and W Simon)