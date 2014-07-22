版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 22日 星期二 19:10 BJT

United Tech profit rises 8 pct, gives more bullish outlook

July 22 United Technologies Corp posted an 8 percent increase in quarterly net profit, helped by sales of its elevators and aircraft parts, and the diversified U.S. manufacturer gave a more bullish profit outlook for 2014.

Second-quarter net income rose to $1.68 billion, or $1.84 per share, from $1.56 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐