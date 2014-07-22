United Tech profit rises 8 pct, gives more bullish outlook

BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
July 22 United Technologies Corp posted an 8 percent increase in quarterly net profit, helped by sales of its elevators and aircraft parts, and the diversified U.S. manufacturer gave a more bullish profit outlook for 2014.
Second-quarter net income rose to $1.68 billion, or $1.84 per share, from $1.56 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.
* Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices signs marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property portal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: