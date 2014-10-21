UPDATE 3-United Technologies posts broad revenue, order growth

(Adds 2015 outlook, analyst comments)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Oct 21 United Technologies Corp on
Tuesday posted increases in revenue and orders across its
aerospace and commercial building segments, helping dispel some
concerns about a shaky global economy pressuring its
performance.
However, the diversified U.S. manufacturer suggested that
profit next year could increase at a lower rate than analysts
had expected.
The maker of Pratt & Whitney jet engines and Otis elevators
said third-quarter revenue rose 4.6 percent, while orders
increased across its main business segments.
"Clearly, the world is not ending," United Tech Chief
Financial Officer Greg Hayes said in an interview. "What we
really saw was organic growth across all of the businesses in
all of our regions."
Like those of rivals, United Tech shares have underperformed
the broader market due to concerns about the global economy. The
Dow Jones industrial average component's stock was up 1.9
percent at $103.37 in midday trading after rising as much as 2.5
percent.
The stock may have given back some of its gains after Hayes
told analysts on a conference call that the company expected
earnings next year to rise by a mid-single-digit percentage
rate.
Analysts on average have been expecting an increase of 8
percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"They seem to be comfortable setting a low bar and trying to
beat it," said S&P Capital IQ analyst Jim Corridore.
United Technologies "is in the sweet spot right now,"
Corridore said, due to a boom in commercial aerospace building
and strong commercial construction trends, particularly in the
United States.
The company has been looking for large acquisitions but has
not found a major deal it wants.
"We want to look for acquisitions in the core that can
actually move the needle," Hayes said, "and there just aren't
that many properties out there, and the properties we do like
are relatively expensive."
Instead, the company on Tuesday increased the amount of
stock it expects to buy back this year, to $1.5 billion worth
from $1.35 billion. The shares are "relatively attractive
vis-a-vis some of the acquisitions out there," Hayes said.
United Tech said third-quarter net income rose 29.5 percent
to $1.85 billion, or $2.04 per share, helped by a tax
settlement.
The company said earnings were $1.82 per share, excluding
favorable items and restructuring costs. Analysts on average
were looking for $1.81, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue of $16.17 billion was in line with analysts'
estimates.
The company backed its full-year earnings and revenue
forecasts.
Shares of United Tech through Monday had declined about 11
percent this year, after a big run in 2013.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by W Simon and Lisa Von
Ahn)