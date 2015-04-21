版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 21日 星期二 19:09 BJT

United Tech profit rises, helped by climate-control unit

April 21 United Technologies Corp posted higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by gains in its unit selling climate control and security systems for buildings.

The U.S. industrial conglomerate said first-quarter net income rose to $1.43 billion, or $1.58 per share, compared to $1.21 billion, or $1.32 per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York)

