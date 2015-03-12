版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 13日 星期五 06:02 BJT

United Tech CEO: Sale of Sikorsky would be hard due to taxes

NEW YORK, March 12 United Technologies Corp's chief executive officer said on Thursday that a sale of its Sikorsky helicopter unit would be "very hard" due to the heavy tax liability that would come with such a disposition.

United Technologies said on Wednesday it is exploring alternatives for Sikorsky, including a potential spinoff. Any buyer is expected to face significant taxes, because the value of Sikorsky has appreciated so much since it became part of United Tech in 1929.

"I think a sale would be very hard just because of the very low tax basis," United Tech CEO Greg Hayes told reporters after the company held a presentation for Wall Street in New York. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐