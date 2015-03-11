版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 12日 星期四 07:46 BJT

UTC to weigh split off of Sikorsky helicopter unit

March 11 United Technologies Corp will explore strategic options to split off its Sikorsky helicopter unit, including a potential spinoff into a standalone company, the U.S. manufacturer said.

The company's board authorized the review, which also could include a sale of the maker of Black Hawk helicopters. The review is expected to finish before the end of the year. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐