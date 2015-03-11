UTC to weigh split off of Sikorsky helicopter unit

BRIEF-Collegium reports Q1 loss per share $0.79
* Collegium reports first quarter financial results and provides corporate update
March 11 United Technologies Corp will explore strategic options to split off its Sikorsky helicopter unit, including a potential spinoff into a standalone company, the U.S. manufacturer said.
The company's board authorized the review, which also could include a sale of the maker of Black Hawk helicopters. The review is expected to finish before the end of the year. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Has finalized a $13.0 million mortgage at the REIT's Cornwall Square property in Cornwall, Ontario
* Sangamo Therapeutics and Pfizer announce collaboration for Hemophilia A gene therapy