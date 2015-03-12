UPDATE 2-UTC to weigh splitting off of Sikorsky helicopter unit

(Adds further CEO comment, details on Sikorsky decision)
By Lewis Krauskopf
March 11 United Technologies Corp will
explore spinning off its Sikorsky helicopter unit, in the first
major move by the company's new chief executive officer to
overhaul the U.S. conglomerate's portfolio of businesses.
The company's board authorized the review, which also could
include a sale of the maker of Black Hawk helicopters. Sikorsky
had $7.5 billion in sales last year. The review is expected to
finish before the end of the year.
Sikorsky's fit with United Tech, which had $65 billion in
overall sales last year, has been long debated on Wall Street.
The potential split is the first major strategic move under
Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes, who was elevated in November
after previously serving as finance chief.
The company's portfolio review found that "while Sikorsky is
a great helicopter company, it probably didn't fit into the UTC
portfolio," Hayes told reporters.
Hayes said the company was very comfortable with its other
businesses, which include Pratt & Whitney jet engines, Otis
elevators and Carrier climate control systems. Splitting apart
its aerospace and commercial building segments would not create
much value, he said.
The new CEO is set to discuss the decision at United Tech's
highly anticipated investor day on Thursday in New York.
Sikorsky did not match up with the rest of the company on
several fronts, Hayes said. Its margins of 10 percent lagged the
target of at least 15 percent for UTC's businesses.
While UTC wants to capitalize on growth in commercial
aerospace and urbanization in emerging markets, Sikorsky is
primarily a military contractor, with the U.S. Department of
Defense representing two-third of sales.
United Tech shares have climbed 7 percent since Hayes was
named CEO, compared to a 1 percent decline for the S&P 500 index
.
The Sikorsky move comes as many diverse manufacturers such
as General Electric Co have taken hard looks at their
businesses to determine best strategic fits.
While the focus is on spinning off Sikorsky, Hayes said
acquisition interest might come from companies in the United
States or Europe.
A standalone Sikorsky could be an attractive takeover target
for Boeing Co or Textron Inc, RBC Capital Markets
analyst Robert Stallard said in a recent research note.
Hayes said the company had spoken to government officials in
Washington who believe a standalone Sikorsky would be a viable
supplier.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Additional reporting
by Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)