版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 3日 星期三 00:11 BJT

Sikorsky Aircraft cuts 1,400 jobs, consolidating facilities

WASHINGTON, June 2 Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp, on Tuesday said it would cut 1,400 jobs over the next 12 months and consolidate facilities due to a drop in production volumes and lower investment in offshore oil projects.

Sikorsky spokesman Paul Jackson confirmed the news of the job cuts, which were notified to workers and the company's union earlier Tuesday. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alden Bentley)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐