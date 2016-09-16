United Technologies says Pratt engines building in inventory

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Sept 16 United Technologies Corp's chief executive said on Friday that the company has a buildup in inventory of Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and that hitting its cash flow targets in 2016 "depends on getting engines out the door."
Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes' comments come after Bombardier Inc earlier this month cut its forecast for deliveries of CSeries aircraft because of delays in getting Pratt engines. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
