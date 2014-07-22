版本:
BRIEF-United says it is suspending operations to and from Tel Aviv

July 22 United Airlines: * United Airlines says it is suspending operations to and from Tel Aviv until further notice. *Carrier joins Delta, which suspended operations and American Airlines, which canceled an inbound and outbound flight from Philadelphia to Tel Aviv for Tuesday, an American spokesman said.
