UPDATE 2-United remains silent on medical condition of airline CEO

Oct 18 United Continental Holdings Inc
remained silent on the medical condition of its new chief
executive officer, who was admitted to the hospital Thursday,
prompting questions from observers about who will lead the
company in his absence.
The airline said Friday that Oscar Munoz had been admitted
to a hospital without providing further details. A source
familiar with situation told Reuters the 56-year-old had
suffered a heart attack.
However, as of Sunday night, United had declined to provide
any updates about Munoz' health or state who will handle his
responsibilities.
"We need to know who is speaking on the behalf of the
company and who is accountable for the decisions of this great
airline," said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a corporate governance expert
and a professor at the Yale School of Management.
While United might be waiting to provide comment out of
respect for Munoz' privacy, the company also has an obligation
to shareholders, Sonnenfeld said.
"Munoz is entitled to his privacy if he doesn't want to be
CEO," he said.
Munoz' health problems come barely a month after Munoz took
on the job of improving the profitability and reputation of
United, the No. 2 U.S. carrier by capacity.
Munoz and his family could not be reached for comment. It is
not known where Munoz is being treated.
United's shares closed down 3.1 percent after the news, at a
one-week low of $55.97. They have dropped nearly 17 percent this
year.
United acknowledged in a short statement on Friday that
Munoz's family informed the company he had been hospitalized the
day before, and said it would provide "further details as
appropriate."
United has an obligation to disclose material developments,
wrote John Coffee, a professor specializing in corporate
governance issues at Columbia University's law school, in an
email. "It is the obligation of the company to keep the market
informed of material developments and this seems clearly
material to me," Coffee wrote.
It is puzzling why the company has not stated who will take
over for Munoz in the meantime, said Greg Taxin, chief
investment officer of New York-based Luma Asset Management, and
founder of corporate governance research firm Glass, Lewis & Co.
"It's probably silly or foolish that they just haven't
satisfied people's desire to know how the chain of command is
working," Taxin said. "On the other hand, I presume the CEO of
United Airlines goes on vacation on a regular basis, and he's
not around to answer question or make decision and things run
just fine.
United is the latest in a string of publicly traded
companies that have been caught in the spotlight after their CEO
falls ill.
Most notably, Apple Inc kept co-founder Steve Jobs'
health issues under wraps for years, even when Jobs took medical
leave. Jobs died in 2011 of pancreatic cancer.
Walter Isaacson, who wrote Jobs' authorized biography, is on
United's board.
Just last month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc CEO Lloyd
Blankfein disclosed that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma.
He informed the board of directors the day he
received the diagnosis, and disclosed it publicly the following
day.
Similarly JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon
disclosed that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer in July
2014 shortly after receiving the news and he updated
shareholders periodically during his treatment. In December, he
disclosed that test results showed he was cancer-free.
United's previous chief executive left while federal
authorities were conducting an investigation involving the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Since joining the company last month, Munoz had made it a
priority to tackle complaints by customers and employees of
United Continental in recent years, often related to the
company's struggles to merge the operations of the former United
and Continental airlines.
Prior to joining United Airlines, Munoz served as president
and chief operating officer of CSX Corp, a Jacksonville,
Florida-based transportation company.
