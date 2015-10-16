版本:
United Airlines CEO suffered heart attack - CNBC, citing DJ

Oct 16 United Airlines Chief Executive Oscar Munoz suffered a heart attack and is in a Chicago hospital, CNBC reported, citing Dow Jones.

United Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

