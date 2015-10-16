United Airlines CEO suffered heart attack - CNBC, citing DJ

BRIEF-BancFirst files for potential stock shelf
* BancFirst Corp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iK9S2Y) Further company coverage:
Oct 16 United Airlines Chief Executive Oscar Munoz suffered a heart attack and is in a Chicago hospital, CNBC reported, citing Dow Jones.
United Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* BancFirst Corp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iK9S2Y) Further company coverage:
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 A deal for Iran to buy 20 short-haul passenger aircraft from ATR should be signed imminently, the head of the European planemaker told Reuters on Friday.
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 20 Former British finance minister George Osborne, who lost his job after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, will join BlackRock Inc as an adviser next month, the world's largest asset manager said on Friday.