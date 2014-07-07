United Airlines to outsource more than 630 jobs at U.S. airports

July 7 United Airlines said on Monday it plans
to outsource more than 630 jobs at 12 U.S. airports in a
cost-saving move.
Affected positions include ticket and gate agents and
baggage handlers at U.S. airports, including Salt Lake City;
Charlotte, North Carolina; Pensacola, Florida; Detroit and Des
Moines, Iowa, the company said. United Airlines would shift
these jobs from its payroll and hire other companies to provide
the employees, under the outsourcing plan.
"This is a difficult decision, but we need to ensure that
our costs are competitive," United spokeswoman Christen David
said on Monday.
About 637 workers could be affected by the outsourcing
moves, the carrier added.
United Continental, formed by the 2010 merger of
United and Continental Airlines, has been taking a number of
cost-cutting moves to improve earnings and reduce debt. Earlier
this year, it announced the closure of its hub at the airport in
Cleveland.
The carrier also said it will bring in-house 365 customer
service jobs at its Denver and Washington Dulles airport hubs as
well as in Honolulu. United added it has hired 44 ramp workers
at its Phoenix operations.
United has more than 85,000 workers.
