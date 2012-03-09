United scores record-low financing for Dreamliners

* United uses bonds to finance aircraft order

* Deal includes four Dreamliners

* Company secures record-low interest rates

By Kyle Peterson

March 9 United Continental Holdings , set to receive its first Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner this year, will finance part of the purchase with $892 million in bonds at record-low interest rates, which some experts say reflects investor confidence in the new plane and the air carrier.

The world's largest airline, formed in a 2010 merger of United Airlines and Continental Airlines, will use the money to pay for 18 new planes -- four light-weight, carbon-composite Dreamliners and 14 narrowbody 737s. The company also refinanced three 737s that entered service previously.

United disclosed the financing terms in a regulatory filing on Thursday. The deal marks the first time an airline has used the capital markets to fund the purchase of Dreamliners. Foreign airlines typically borrow money from banks to pay for planes.

"People would not be lending money at these rates if they didn't think the collateral was there to support it," said Thomas Cahill, Managing Director of Capital Markets and Head of Corporate Solutions at Morgan Stanley.

Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley led the deal.

The planes technically will be owned by Continental Airlines and operated under the United name.

The blended interest rate on the debt amounted to 4.38 percent, beating the previous all-time low of 4.88 percent for a similarly structured aircraft deal by Continental in 2010, Cahill said.

The low rate "is truly kind of shocking," he said, noting the troubled history of U.S. airlines and recent tight credit markets.

United Airlines, formerly a unit of UAL Corp, restructured in bankruptcy years before its merger with Continental. The airline industry has been battered in the last decade by overcapacity, soaring fuel costs and economic weakness that drained travel demand.

"We don't even think about that bankruptcy from years ago at United Airlines. It's a completely different airline today," said Tom Smith, Managing Director in the Debt Capital Markets Group at Credit Suisse.

United expects to take first delivery of a Dreamliner later this year. The aircraft is the first commercial plane with an airframe made largely of carbon composites. The use of those materials lowers the weight and aids fuel efficiency.

Plane-maker Boeing struggled for years to develop the aircraft and bring it to market, which it finally did in 2011, three years later than planned. Nevertheless, the 787 is a hit among customers, and airlines have placed about 870 orders.

Boeing has delivered only five Dreamliners so far, all to its launch customer, Japan's All Nippon Airways. The company now aims to boost its production rate to 10 per month by the end of 2013.

A recent manufacturing glitch involving a rear fuselage flaw now jeopardizes that goal, experts say, although Boeing stands by the target.

Boeing, which competes for orders with its European rival Airbus, also is in talks with United on compensation for late 787 deliveries. The world's largest airline has 50 Dreamliners on order.

The 737 is Boeing's best-selling commercial airplane and the domestic workhorse of many airlines around the world.

Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst at Teal Group, said the attractive financing United received for this order bodes well for the carrier's upcoming aircraft purchases. United is in talks on an order for narrowbodies that sources say amounts to about 180 planes.

"If you're buying a jet that's popular and you have reasonably good credit, and people like you, you can be very aggressive about your fleet replacement plans," Aboulafia said. "And in a time of expensive fuel, that's absolutely key."