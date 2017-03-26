United Airlines bars teenage girls in leggings from flight

March 26 At least two girls wearing leggings
were barred from boarding a United Airlines flight on
Sunday because they were not in compliance with a dress code for
passengers, the company said in a statement on Twitter.
According to a series of tweets by another passenger, who
identified herself as the founder of a gun control advocacy
group, the girls were required to change or put dresses on over
their leggings before they were allowed to board their flight
from Denver to Minneapolis.
"The passengers this morning were United pass riders who
were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company
benefit travel," the airline said on Twitter as the incident
Thanwent viral on social media.
In another tweet made in response to a question from a
social media user, the airline said: "Casual attire for ticketed
passengers is fine. The passenger today was a United pass
traveler and follow different guidelines."
United pass travelers are company employees or family
members of employees.
The passenger who initiated the social media fire storm with
her tweets, Shannon Watts, described one of the barred
passengers as a 10-year-old girl wearing gray leggings.
Watts said the girls were allowed to board their flight
after changing or putting dresses over their leggings.
"This behavior is sexist and sexualizes young girls," Watts
said on Twitter. "Not to mention that the families were
mortified and inconvenienced."
Since leggings have become popular among women and girls in
the United States, critics have raised complaints that they are
inappropriate attire in some circumstances. Some schools have
barred girls from wearing them to class.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb)