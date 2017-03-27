UPDATE 2-United Airlines bars teenage girls in leggings from flight

(Recasts with comment from United Airlines)
By Dan Whitcomb
March 26 Two teenage girls wearing leggings were
barred from boarding a United Airlines flight on Sunday
because they did not meet a dress code for special pass
travelers, a company spokesman said amid a furor on social
media.
The two girls, who were traveling with a companion, would
not have been turned away for wearing leggings had they been
paying customers, United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said as the
airline responded to the backlash.
"(The two girls) were instructed that they couldn't board
until they corrected their outfit. They were fine with it and
completely understood," Guerin said, adding that all three
passengers missed the flight. He did not know if they had
boarded a later plane or made alternate travel arrangements.
Though the three passengers did not complain about their
treatment, another traveler, Shannon Watts, who overheard the
discussion touched off a firestorm on social media with a series
of tweets describing a policy she suggested was unfairly
targeting women and girls.
"This behavior is sexist and sexualizes young girls," Watts
said on Twitter. "Not to mention that the families were
mortified and inconvenienced."
United pass travelers are typically company employees or
their friends or family members.
Watts' tweets and United's defense of it touched a raw nerve
for many women and girls who have made leggings a staple in
their wardrobes.
The popularity of leggings has sparked criticism that they
are inappropriate attire under certain circumstances. Some
schools have barred girls from wearing them to class.
Social media lit up with outrage against the policy and the
airline for its response to the initial outcry. Celebrities
chimed in with humorous protests.
"I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just
a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a top,"
model Chrissy Teigen tweeted.
United later put out a statement titled: "To our customers
... Your leggings are welcome!" that explained the policy for
passholders in greater detail.
That policy also bars midriff-baring tops, attire that
reveals undergarments or is designated as sleepwear or swimwear,
mini-skirts, shorts that fall less than 3 inches above the knee
or dirty or torn clothing.
Guerin conceded that the airline, in its initial response to
the flap, could have done a better job of explaining the
situation and countering apparently inaccurate information about
the incident that appeared on Twitter.
"We'll definitely take something away from today, but we'll
continue to engage with our customers (on social media)," he
said.
