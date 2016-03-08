版本:
United Airlines to buy 25 more narrowbody aircraft from Boeing

March 8 United Airlines said it would buy 25 narrowbody aircraft from Boeing Co in addition to the 40 it had ordered earlier.

United Airlines said on Tuesday it would take delivery of the new aircraft ordered from the end of 2017.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the new order. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

