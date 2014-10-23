United Airlines capacity to rise next year; converts 787 order

Oct 23 United Continental Holdings Inc said on Thursday it expects consolidated capacity to increase 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent in 2015, and that consolidated domestic capacity will increase 0.5 to 1.5 percent.

During a conference call with analysts and journalists, the Chicago-based carrier also said it had converted orders for Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners to 787-10 models, a move that defers the delivery date to 2022 and beyond from 2017 to 2018 currently.

Boeing currently makes 787-8 and 787-9 models, and is developing the 787-10, the largest variant of the high-tech plane. United is the only U.S. carrier currently flying the 787.

United Airlines said it is looking for used aircraft to adjust capacity and lower its capital expense, and noted it had recently purchased two used 737-700s from a leasing company that it declined to name. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott, Editing by Franklin Paul)