U.S. State Department appoints Fox News anchor as spokeswoman
WASHINGTON, April 24 Former Fox News anchor and correspondent Heather Nauert will be the new U.S. State Department spokeswoman, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.
(Adds companies declining to comment, 5th paragraph)
July 1 McVitie's maker United Biscuits Ltd is considering undertaking an initial public offering by the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Bankers for the Hayes, England-based company have held informal meetings with potential buyers in recent weeks, the Journal said citing sources. (on.wsj.com/1pTAGab)
However, United Biscuits' private equity owners, Blackstone Group LP and PAI Partners, were now looking at listing the company as a more lucrative alternative, the daily quoted some sources as saying.
The Wall Street Journal said the company was considering a 'dual-track process', in which its private equity owners would move forward with listing plans, while still engaging in talks with interested buyers.
United Biscuits, Blackstone and PAI Partners declined to comment. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Tom Brown)
WASHINGTON, April 24 Former Fox News anchor and correspondent Heather Nauert will be the new U.S. State Department spokeswoman, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.
FRANKFURT, April 24 The campaign of Emmanuel Macron, the favourite to win France's presidential election, has been targeted by a cyber espionage group linked by some experts to the Russian military intelligence agency GRU.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Microsoft Corp is rolling out upgrades to its sales software that integrates data from LinkedIn, an initiative that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told Reuters was central to the company's long-term strategy for building specialized business software.