United Community Banks' profit misses estimates

July 26 United Community Banks Inc's
second-quarter profit m issed Wall Street estimates by a wide
margin, as the Southeastern U.S. lender set aside more money to
cover future bad loans.
A large part of United Community's portfolio of commercial
real estate loans went bad when the financial crisis hit.
In 2010, it sold a quarter of itself to private equity firm
Corsair Capital and offloaded $435 million in bad assets to get
back to profitability.
Net income available to common shareholders fell to $3.5
million, or 6 cents per share, from $9 million, or 16 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected the lender to earn 16 cents
a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The bank's bad loan provision rose 64 percent to $18
million.
United Community received a subpoena from U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission in May related to its deferred tax
valuation allowances. The SEC also issued a notice of formal
investigation to the company.
Shares of the Blairsville, Georgia-based company closed at
$7.58 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.