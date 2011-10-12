UPDATE 1-United Community Banks to record special loan loss provision in Q3

* Sees Q3 EPS $0.10
* To record special loan loss provision of $25 mln in Q3
Oct 12 United Community Banks said it
will record a special loan loss provision of $25 million in the
third quarter, which will hurt its earnings for the period.
The provision, which is related to the bank's largest single
loan relationship, will affect quarterly earnings by about 26
cents a share, the bank said in a statement.
United Community now expects third-quarter earnings of 10
cents a share. Analysts on average were expecting the bank to
earn 10 cents a share in the quarter, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $8.80 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
