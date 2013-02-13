United Airlines reaches tentative agreement with workers

Feb 13 United Continental Holdings Inc,
the parent company of United Airlines, said it reached tentative
agreements on wage increases and other matters with a union that
represents fleet service and passenger service workers and
storekeepers.
The agreements with the International Association of
Machinists and Aerospace workers (IAM) will cover more than
28,000 United employees, the company said.
One of the biggest obstacles to the completion of the $3.17
billion merger of United Airlines and Continental Airlines had
been the integration of two work forces with joint contracts.
Rival US Airways is expected to complete a merger
with AMR Corp's American Airlines this week.