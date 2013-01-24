版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 00:33 BJT

BRIEF-United: No guidance on when 787 might fly again

Jan 24 United Continental Holdings Inc : * During conference call, carrier says it has not received guidance from Boeing or U.S. FAA on when 787 may

fly again, adds it doesn't know when that might occur * Company's plans include cutting 600 management positions
