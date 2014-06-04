BRIEF-United Continental comments at conference

June 4 United Continental Holdings Inc : * Speaking to Deutsche Bank conference that was broadcast over Internet, carrier says it wants to improve earnings and reduce debt prior to returning capital to

shareholders * CEO Jeff Smisek says there is no pilot shortage at mainline carriers, adds the difficulty is

with some regional partners * Smisek says he believes U.S. rules on pilot rest and experience will result

in 'smaller regional carriers' over time. He also says he expects small cities to lose air service. * Says China is still profitable despite competitive pressures