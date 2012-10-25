版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 23:34 BJT

BRIEF-United Continental says performance has improved

Oct 25 United Continental Holdings Inc : * During earnings conference call, carrier says on-time arrival, mishandled baggage rate performance and customer satisfaction scores have improved * Carrier realizes some passengers chose other airlines as its performance

suffered, adds it expects to earn customers back * Majority of fourth quarter capacity reduction is tied to Europe * Carrier expects flat unit revenue for October * Labor agreements expected to pressure unit costs next year

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐