版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 18:40 BJT

UPDATE 1-United Continental incurs $206 mln charge in 2nd-qtr

July 24 United Continental Holdings Inc said it incurred charges of about $206 million in the second quarter due to integration and severance costs.

The holding company of United Airlines said it has recorded a $137 million charge for the June quarter from costs associated with systems integration and training, repainting aircraft and relocating employees.

About 1,300 flight attendants volunteered to retire early in exchange for a severance payment, resulting in a $76 million charge, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It also recorded a gain of $7 million from sale of some assets.

United, which said consolidated passenger revenue per available seat mile rose 3 percent for the second quarter, is expected to report results on Thursday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐