UPDATE 1-United Continental incurs $206 mln charge in 2nd-qtr

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 24 United Continental Holdings Inc said it incurred charges of about $206 million in the second quarter due to integration and severance costs.
The holding company of United Airlines said it has recorded a $137 million charge for the June quarter from costs associated with systems integration and training, repainting aircraft and relocating employees.
About 1,300 flight attendants volunteered to retire early in exchange for a severance payment, resulting in a $76 million charge, the company said in a regulatory filing.
It also recorded a gain of $7 million from sale of some assets.
United, which said consolidated passenger revenue per available seat mile rose 3 percent for the second quarter, is expected to report results on Thursday.
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.