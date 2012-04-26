UPDATE 4-United results hit by fuel costs, merger glitches

* Net loss $1.36/shr vs 65 cents/shr loss yr ago

* Revenue up 4.9 pct at $8.6 billion

* Shares drop 3 pct

By Kyle Peterson

April 26 The parent of United Airlines, the world's largest carrier, posted a $448 million quarterly net loss, pressured by high fuel costs and expenses related to problems integrating some operations of merger partners United Airlines and Continental Airlines.

The loss by United Continental Holdings was smaller than expected, however, and shares of the company were down slightly, slipping 72 cents to $22.25 on Thursday.

The results followed losses posted on Wednesday by Delta Air Lines and US Airways Group, which were hit by high fuel prices as well. The first-quarter is seasonally one of the weakest for airlines as travel demand slips in the winter.

It's the "slowest quarter, with mixed results for the industry. I'm looking for a strong second quarter," said Ray Neidl, an aerospace analyst at Maxim Group.

He said the share decline was mild and simply a market reaction to the large loss for the quarter that United Chief Executive Jeff Smisek described in a statement as "difficult."

"I think you'll see improvement in United in that period," Neidl said, noting that travel demand picks up in the summer.

The company said its first-quarter net loss amounted to $448 million, or $1.36 per share, compared with a loss of $213 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding $162 million of net special charges, United posted a loss of 87 cents per share, compared with a Wall Street consensus forecast for a loss of $1.04 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company took charges related to the troublesome integration of United and Continental's inventory management systems in December and their passenger service systems in March.

In December, the inventory management system integration left unsold seats on some flights, resulting in lost revenue.

In March, United adopted the reservation system of Continental, triggering computer glitches that caused flight delays, faulty kiosks and jammed phone lines.

"Our revenue results were negatively impacted by the integration of our revenue management and booking systems, which included reducing our booking levels so we could better serve our customers during the reservations conversion," said Jim Compton, the company's chief revenue officer, in a statement.

Speaking on a conference call with analysts and reporters, Smisek said the integration of the systems, though problematic, will lead to make travel easier for customers.

Neidl said that with these unexpected integration problems resolved, the company will see more financial benefits from its 2010 merger.

The airline posted revenue of $8.6 billion, a gain of 4.9 percent. It paid $3.2 billion for fuel in the quarter, an increase of 21 percent from the same period a year ago. The company's unit costs came in lower than it had predicted in an outlook it issued on March 29.

United Continental finished the quarter with $7.8 billion in cash and short-term investments.

Also on Thursday, discount airline JetBlue Airways Corp reported a quarterly profit that topped estimates, as average fares increased and it was able to offset higher expenses with rising revenue. [ID: nL2E8FQ2KL]