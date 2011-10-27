UPDATE 1-United Continental profit weakened by fuel costs

* Net profit $1.69/shr

* Ex-items profit $2.00/shr vs. Wall St est. $2.08/shr

Oct 27 United Continental Holdings (UAL.N) reported a smaller quarterly profit, eroded by soaring fuel costs and expenses related to its 2010 merger.

The parent of United Airlines, the world's largest air carrier, said third-quarter net profit fell to $653 million, or $1.69 per share, from $852 million, or $2.16 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items related to its 2010 merger, the company said it earned $2.00 per share. That compares with the average Wall Street forecast of $2.08 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, formed last year from a merger of UAL Corp and United Airlines, reported revenue of $10.2 billion, up 8.7 percent from a year ago.

United Continental ended the quarter with $8.4 billion in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

(Reporting by Kyle Peterson; Editing by Ted Kerr)