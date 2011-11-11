UPDATE 1-United Air in tentative labor deal with mechanics

* United Airlines in tentative labor deal with mechanics

* Deal requires approve by union members

Nov 11 United Airlines and the union representing its mechanics said on Friday they reached a tentative labor deal that puts the airlines a step closer to integrating the two work groups of newly merged United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N).

The deal still needs ratification by the 5,500 United mechanics and related employees it covers.

United merged with Continental Airlines last year. The Continental mechanics ratified their labor deal in November of 2010. Continental has about 3,600 workers in that group.

Both work groups are represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. If the United Teamsters approve their contract, United Continental will then negotiate a joint contract for all of its mechanics.

"This agreement is an essential step toward aligning our mechanic employees and getting a joint agreement for both our United and Continental mechanics," Jim Keenan, senior vice president of technical operations for United, said in a statement.

After the merger, United became the world's largest airline, but it continues to operate separately from Continental, while it works to integrate operations.

A key part of that process includes blending its work groups. The company still must integrate its other labor forces, including pilots and flight attendants.

United Continental shares closed up 4 percent at $18.02 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kyle Peterson; editing by Andre Grenon)