United Air to get single operating OK on Wed-union

* United to get single operating OK on Wednesday - union

* Airline declines to confirm

Nov 29 United Continental Holdings Inc , formed from a merger last year of United Airlines and Continental Airlines, will receive government approval on Wednesday to fly as a single carrier, the union representing pilots said on Tuesday.

"Continental and United will begin operating under a single operating certificate," Amy Flanagan, a spokeswoman for the Air Line Pilots Association, said in an email.

United declined to confirm the certificate would be awarded on Wednesday.

"We've completed all of the work for the single operating certificate. We've submitted to the FAA and we are waiting for the final certificate," said United Continental spokeswoman Megan McCarthy.

United bought Continental last year in a $3.17 billion all-stock deal to form United Continental, the world's largest airline company. The two airlines continue to operate separately while they integrate operations.